BBNaija TBoss and Ka3na battle fiercely over the title of ‘Boss Lady’

Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Tboss and Ka3na are presently battling fiercely over who should be addressed as the ‘Boss Lady’.

Recall that a few hours ago, Ka3na took to her verified Twitter page to make the announcement. She also warns fans to be careful about how they mention her name from today henceforth.

Reacting to this, Tboss’s sister, Goldie released a video where she declared her sister as the real ‘Boss Lady’

According to Goldie, Ka3na was disrespecting Tboss and her hard work because she is the first person who started promoting a BBNaija housemate online.

However, the two reality TV star has taken to their Instagram bios, to battle it out for the real owner of the title ‘boss lady.’