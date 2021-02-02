TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation…

“Without her, my life won’t be perfect”- Teebillz…

BBNaija’s Cee-C stuns in new photos

Entertainment
By Olumide

Big Brother Naija reality star, Cee-C in a latest post on social media has shared some new pictures of herself with followers and fans, days after she survived the COVID-19 virus.

Recall that Cee-C who happens to be one of the most popular BBNaija housemates, a few days ago revealed how she tested for the Coronavirus.

The former housemate revealed how Covid-19 did a real number on her and she has decided to show fans how glad she is that she was able to survive.

READ ALSO

“I am seeing bedroom styles I never knew existed” – Ifu…

“Covid 19 is from hell” – BBNaija Cee-c…

See also: Where others are crying you will be smiling – Lola Idije showers prayers on Yemi Solade as he turns a year older

Swipe left to see the photos below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Herdsmen: We didn’t seek Sunday Igboho’s help, says Ogun

BBNaija’s Cee-C stuns in new photos

Where others are crying you will be smiling – Lola Idije showers prayers…

He buys me gifts, put me first but he has never said ‘I love you’…

You need help – Reactions as Uche Maduagwu shares raunchy photos in bra…

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal DMW

it’s none of your business how people made their money – Lilian…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More