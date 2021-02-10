BBNaija’s Cindy laments on how a friend blocked her after she mistakenly sent her 200k instead of 20k

One of the housemates from the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Cindy Okafor, has lamented on her timeline on how a friend of hers blocked her on WhatsApp after she mistakenly sent her 200,000 naira instead of 20,000 naira.

Cindy in a post via her Instagram story revealed she had to make use of another number to find out her line had been blocked by her friend.

See also: People now pay to have what they used to mock me about – Eriata Ese b

Read the narration below;

”I mistakenly sent a friend 200k instead of 20k. Since Sunday her line never connect & no response on WhatsApp.

“I bin no wan para or tag am cuz I thought maybe smth is wrong, until I used another line add am for WhatsApp and saw her Status post Meaning she is online, I don’t understand why some ppl are ungrateful.

“I don’t even know what to do. Shey make I find am Dey go Owerri for money matter Nawa oo”

See her post below: