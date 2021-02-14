TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija’s Ka3na dragged for saying SARS is the least of Nigeria’s problems

Big Brother Naija 2020Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerians in their numbers have taken to social media to blast BBNaija housemate, Ka3na after she shared her thoughts on the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest which took place on Saturday February 13.

According to her, SARS is the least of Nigeria’s problems.

”Nigerians are good at jumping on trends without digesting the Advantage and Disadvantage of their actions. Same Peaceful Protest That Took Many Lives 20th October 2020! SARS is the least of our problems in Nigeria.

Hopefully This Time Y’all Will End What You’ve Started

Remember So Many Innocent Lives W,ere Lost For This Very Course In 2020… Let’s Not Start What We Can’t Finish2021 Is Going So Well Let’s All Trade With Caution”

Nigerians took time to remind of how she was evicted from the BBNaija house early.

