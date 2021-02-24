BBNaija’s Kaisha Umaru celebrates 25th birthday with stunning pictures ahead of reunion

Former Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Aisha ‘Kaisha’ Umaru is celebrating her 25th birthday today, February 24th.

To mark the day, the beautiful housemates shared lovely pictures via her Instagram account as she wrote:

This is the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice & be glad in him.

I welcome myself into the 25th year of my life� It shall be fruitful in all ramifications.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAISHA UMARU � �

This is ahead of the Big Brother Naija lockdown reunion show that is expected to commence in March.

The new edition of the reality tv show is expected to start once the reunion show is over.

See also: Wahala for who no like wahala – Checkout what BBNaija’s Kaisha and Ka3na said ahead of reunion