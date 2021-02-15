TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s…

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as…

“Everything I do, I do for you” – Nengi remembers mum 5 years…

“Peaceful protest is a human right”- Rihanna backs…

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya bags endorsement deal with Durex condom

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
kiddwaya-blows-hot

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya announced that he is now the brand ambassador for popular condom brand, Durex.

Kiddwaya made this known to his fans via his Instagram page on Sunday.

Kiddwaya posted an ad for the brand along with the caption;

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Ka3na dragged for saying SARS is the least…

Oganisers of BBNaija speak on audition for season 6

“I’m proud to announce my Ambassador/Partnership with @durex_ngperforma condom. The biggest and best condom brand in the world. Happy valentines my beautiful people. Don’t forget to use the ultimate protection and give her the pleasure she deserves.”

See also: Anita Joseph and husband celebrate their first wedding anniversary with new photos

Kidd as he is also known by fans was one of the popular housemates in the BBNaija house owing to his relationship with fellow housemate Erica.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on…

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message to Femi Otedola

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Ugandan…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Eke poses with two Hermes bags she got as Valentine gifts from her man

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya bags endorsement deal with Durex condom

Anita Joseph and husband celebrate their first wedding anniversary with new…

Husband gets pictures of girls he’s liked on Instagram as Valentine’s day gift…

Nicki Minaj’s dad killed in hit-and-run accident

Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani proposed to by her lover on Valentine’s day…

DJ Cuppy and Fireboy DML go romantic ahead of release of new music video (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More