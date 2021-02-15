BBNaija’s Kiddwaya bags endorsement deal with Durex condom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya announced that he is now the brand ambassador for popular condom brand, Durex.

Kiddwaya made this known to his fans via his Instagram page on Sunday.

Kiddwaya posted an ad for the brand along with the caption;

“I’m proud to announce my Ambassador/Partnership with @durex_ngperforma condom. The biggest and best condom brand in the world. Happy valentines my beautiful people. Don’t forget to use the ultimate protection and give her the pleasure she deserves.”

See also: Anita Joseph and husband celebrate their first wedding anniversary with new photos

Kidd as he is also known by fans was one of the popular housemates in the BBNaija house owing to his relationship with fellow housemate Erica.