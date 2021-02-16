TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BeLikeNgoziChallenge trends on social media as Nigerians dress like Ngozi Okonkwo-Iwela to mark her emergence as WTO DG

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Nigerian have taken to social media to celebrate former Minister of Finance Ngozi Okonjo Iweala who is now the DG of the World Trade Organization WTO.

Her latest feat is being celebrated #BeLikeNgoziChallenge on Nigerian Twitter as Nigerians especially females dress up to celebrate with her.

Nigerians hWave taken to social media to share photos of themselves dressed in African print and the popular headgear Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is known for.

The challenge started after Okonjo-Iweala announced as the Director-General of WTO on Monday, February 25.

Okonjo-Iwela made history as the first woman and African to lead the organization.

See some of the photos;

