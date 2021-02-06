Bitcow trends as Adamu Garba says investing in real assets like cows better than cryptocurrency

Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant, has stressed that investing in real assets like cows is better than any form of cryptocurrency business.

Garba made this known in a post he shared on social media where he wrote that many people have lost money in Crypto schemes, which they would have avoided if they invested in Cattle ranching.

He wrote:

Better Investments! Those who might have lost their monies through a shortcut business called Crypto should learn to invest on real assets, like cows, which assured of huge returns on investment. Cow Ranching business is more lucrative than all cryptocurrencies combined.

His statement has seen Bitcow trend on social media.

See reactions below;

Adamu Garba pushing Nigerian Government to ban Bitcoin in Nigeria so he can open his own crypto called BitCow. pic.twitter.com/kRJX1chIhB — Name cannot be blank (@hackSultan) February 5, 2021

BitCow 😭😭😂😂😂😂 — Atarah, the Figmama. (@Aderinsola_O) February 5, 2021

I just woke up to see this bitcow investment https://t.co/G3fui7trn8 — NexperDaniel (@daniel_nexper) February 6, 2021

Adamu said we should invest in BITCOW😭😭😭 — Chilling Queen (@eloalota) February 6, 2021

This is coming amid reports that the CBN has placed a ban on Cryptocurrency in the country.

