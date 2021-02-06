TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Bitcow trends as Adamu Garba says investing in real assets like cows better than cryptocurrency

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant, has stressed that investing in real assets like cows is better than any form of cryptocurrency business.

Garba made this known in a post he shared on social media where he wrote that many people have lost money in Crypto schemes, which they would have avoided if they invested in Cattle ranching.

He wrote:

Better Investments! Those who might have lost their monies through a shortcut business called Crypto should learn to invest on real assets, like cows, which assured of huge returns on investment. Cow Ranching business is more lucrative than all cryptocurrencies combined.

His statement has seen Bitcow trend on social media.

See reactions below;

This is coming amid reports that the CBN has placed a ban on Cryptocurrency in the country.

CBN bans Nigerians from buying, selling bitcoin, other cryptos

