Bobrisky finally links up with the lady who tattooed his face on her back

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has finally linked up with the loyal fan who tattooed his face on her back.

Recall that a few days ago, photos of a lady with Bobrisky’s face tattooed at her back went viral on social media. The photo caught the attention of Bobrisky and he decided to appreciate her by  (1)  I’m following you back on IG (2) Sending her N1,000000 cash  (3) promised her an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai (4) buy a phone she wants for her.

The self-acclaimed male barbie doll has however shared a video with the fan identified as Anumba Gift, on his official Instagram page. Captioning the video, Bobrisky wrote;

“Guess who is in Lagos? Yaaaay it’s @anumbagift can’t wait to spoil you”

Later on, the 28-year-old shared a video of where they went out for breakfast and he wrote;

“See my darling @anumbagift enjoying herself. Today is for cloth and bag shopping. I’m taking her for shopping.. today.”

Via Instagram
