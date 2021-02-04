Bobrisky hints on the amount of money he spent for his gender transformation

Bobrisky has hinted his fans and followers on the amount of money he spent to transform his gender.

According to the 28-year-old, he spent real money and not audio money for his transformation. Bobrisky disclosed that he would be doing more surgery as time goes by for his complete transformation.

Sharing a photo of his before and after, the brand-influencer wrote;

“Widest transformation ever on gram… Never give up. Giving up is never an option… I spent real money … not audio! More surgery coming through… Watch me”

Recall that recently, Bobrisky’s new photos in lingerie set triggered a lot of questions from fans and trolls . This comes after Bobrisky made it known to fans that the time has come for him to change the game. He did so by adding a sultry photo of himself rocking skimpy lingerie while flaunting his smooth and bright skin.