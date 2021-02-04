Bobrisky hints on the amount of money he spent for his gender transformation

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Bobrisky has hinted his fans and followers on the amount of money he spent to transform his gender.

According to the 28-year-old, he spent real money and not audio money for his transformation. Bobrisky disclosed that he would be doing more surgery as time goes by for his complete transformation.

Sharing a photo of his before and after, the brand-influencer wrote;

“Widest transformation ever on gram… Never give up. Giving up is never an option… I spent real money … not audio! More surgery coming through… Watch me”

Recall that recently, Bobrisky’s new photos in lingerie set triggered a lot of questions from fans and trolls . This comes after Bobrisky made it known to fans that the time has come for him to change the game. He did so by adding a sultry photo of himself rocking skimpy lingerie while flaunting his smooth and bright skin.

Via GH Gossip
