Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

Controversial cross-dresser Bobrisky in a recent statement again pledge loyalty to the friendship between him and actress Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh used to be very close in the past as they were spotted together at events sometimes.

However, there seems to be a reduction in the way they shower praises on each other and it made many to believe all might not be well between the two.

Bobrisky has now decided to clear any rumour surrounding their friendship as he noted that those waiting for their fallout will have to wait another 100 years.

The controversial male barbie took to his official Instagram account to share these details with haters as he noted that Tonto Dikeh remains his mother.

According to Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh is too busy to pay attention to gossip about their relationship, adding that she’s more than everything to him.