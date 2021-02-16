TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Only God can judge’ – Rosy Meurer replies…

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on…

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill…

Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire…

‘I have been broke helping others’ – Tonto…

Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to Rosy…

(Video) Singer, Flavour talks about the first time he had sex in…

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as…

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

Entertainment
By Olumide
Bobrisky, tonto

Controversial cross-dresser Bobrisky in a recent statement again pledge loyalty to the friendship between him and actress Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh used to be very close in the past as they were spotted together at events sometimes.

However, there seems to be a reduction in the way they shower praises on each other and it made many to believe all might not be well between the two.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill…

‘I have been broke helping others’ – Tonto…

Bobrisky has now decided to clear any rumour surrounding their friendship as he noted that those waiting for their fallout will have to wait another 100 years.

The controversial male barbie took to his official Instagram account to share these details with haters as he noted that Tonto Dikeh remains his mother.

According to Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh is too busy to pay attention to gossip about their relationship, adding that she’s more than everything to him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Only God can judge’ – Rosy Meurer replies those criticizing…

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on Val’s Day (Video)

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill shares more loved up…

Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire boyfriend on…

‘I have been broke helping others’ – Tonto Dikeh hints on her…

Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to Rosy Meurer

(Video) Singer, Flavour talks about the first time he had sex in his life

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Rihanna goes unclad in new photo

Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

Lori Iro’ preacher speaks out on viral sermon

Marlians President wey dey fear- reactions as Naira Marley looks scared during…

Man displays Valentine’s gifts he received from his girlfriend vs what he…

Eva Alordiah explains why she can’t marry a poor man

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill shares more loved up…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More