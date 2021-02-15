TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire boyfriend on Valentine’s Day

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris popularly known as Bobrisky, has shared a photo of himself kissing his supposed billionaire boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.

The cross-dresser has spoken so much about a certain billionaire boyfriend whom he says he loves so much.

With the amount of curiosity he created in the minds of his followers, people have been looking up to a day like this, so they can have a glimpse of who Bobrisky’s man is.

Well, it seems he has decided to quench their thirst as he has now taken to the instastory section of his official Instagram page to share a loved up photo of him and his lover.

READ ALSO: Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to Rosy Meurer

See the picture he shared below…

