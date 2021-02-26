TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight…

”Mummy G.O” – Fans react to Nancy Isime’s outfit…

Watch as Funmi Awelewa ‘tattoos’ Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh…

Breaking: 300 schoolgirls kidnapped in Zamfara

News
By San

Terrorists struck today in a Government Girls Secondary School in Zamfara state and kidnapped about 300 schoolgirls. PM News reports

It was the fourth of such massive kidnap by terrorists in Northwest Nigeria, starting from the abduction of over 300 students from a government college in Kankara, Katsina state.

The latest kidnap in the girls school in Jangebe, in Talatu Mafara LGA, happened around 2 a.m today.

READ ALSO

Abuja Plane Crash: Nigerian Air Force Buries Fallen Officers…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF…

The gunmen stormed the school and herded the children away.

READ ALSO: ‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad records’ – Bobriksy fights dirty with Nkechi Blessing

P.M.News sources said vigilantes exchanged gunfire with the terrorists and are said to be on their heels to rescue the schoolgirls.

More details to follow…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane Crash Have Been…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight – curvy…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Abuja Plane Crash: Nigerian Air Force Buries Fallen Officers Amid Tears

Breaking: 300 schoolgirls kidnapped in Zamfara

BBNaija’s Ka3na bows to pressure, tells fan with a tattoo of her name to…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

I don’t want your tattoos, buy me Range Rover – Lilian Afegbai to fans (Video)

New mom, Adesua Etomi makes first appearance since childbirth

MI Abaga, Vector end beef with collabo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More