Breaking: 300 schoolgirls kidnapped in Zamfara

Terrorists struck today in a Government Girls Secondary School in Zamfara state and kidnapped about 300 schoolgirls. PM News reports

It was the fourth of such massive kidnap by terrorists in Northwest Nigeria, starting from the abduction of over 300 students from a government college in Kankara, Katsina state.

The latest kidnap in the girls school in Jangebe, in Talatu Mafara LGA, happened around 2 a.m today.

The gunmen stormed the school and herded the children away.

P.M.News sources said vigilantes exchanged gunfire with the terrorists and are said to be on their heels to rescue the schoolgirls.

More details to follow…