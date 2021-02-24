BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane Crash Have Been Revealed

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

The funeral of the seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), who died in last Sunday’s plane crash in Abuja will soon be buried.
The fallen soldiers will be buried Thursday, at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

A NAF aircraft, Beechcraft KingAir BB305i, crashed on Sunday afternoon, as a result of engine failure.

The Nation gathered that further investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the crash has commenced.

The victims include Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist) and Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).

Others were: Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist), Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist), and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

Prominent Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Defence, Magashi Salihi, have all condoled the NAF family, describing the death of the seven personnel as a national tragedy.

