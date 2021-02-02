TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation…

“Without her, my life won’t be perfect”- Teebillz…

Breaking: Federal Government Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline by 8 Weeks

News
By San

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has approved the extension of the deadline on the ongoing NIN- SIM integration by a period of 8 weeks- 9th February 2021 to the 6th April 2021 for subscribers with the National Identification Number(NIN), and subscribers without the NIN.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning via the National Identity Management Commission’s Twitter platform. The initial deadline slated for the 9th of February 2021 will leave an ample number of the population disconnected by network operators as official reports claim that a total of 56.18 million NINs have been collected by the operators.

READ ALSO: Nigerians react as FG vows to block sims not connected to NIN today

READ ALSO

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of…

Sunday Igboho Arrives Ogun To ‘Evict Criminal Herdsmen’

Read the press release signed by the NIMC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Breaking: Federal Government Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline by 8 Weeks

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of Three Adult Children

Herdsmen: We didn’t seek Sunday Igboho’s help, says Ogun

BBNaija’s Cee-C stuns in new photos

Where others are crying you will be smiling – Lola Idije showers prayers…

He buys me gifts, put me first but he has never said ‘I love you’…

You need help – Reactions as Uche Maduagwu shares raunchy photos in bra…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More