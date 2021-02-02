Breaking: Federal Government Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline by 8 Weeks

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has approved the extension of the deadline on the ongoing NIN- SIM integration by a period of 8 weeks- 9th February 2021 to the 6th April 2021 for subscribers with the National Identification Number(NIN), and subscribers without the NIN.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning via the National Identity Management Commission’s Twitter platform. The initial deadline slated for the 9th of February 2021 will leave an ample number of the population disconnected by network operators as official reports claim that a total of 56.18 million NINs have been collected by the operators.

Read the press release signed by the NIMC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde below: