Breaking: Third mainland bridge fully opened to motorists

News
By San

The minister for works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) has announced that the third mainland bridge will be opened and fully operational for the public on Saturday noon.

The minister on Saturday morning broke this news on his verified Twitter page.

“Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely”

In an earlier statement, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Fashola, who gave the assurance during a radio phone-in programme Thursday, did not specify which day of the weekend to expect the reopening.

“I can tell you now that this weekend, it will be opened definitely; my directors are still in Lagos; the major works have now been finished, so let me say that again by way of information.

“Definitely this weekend it will be reopened. I will announce the date toward Friday and the reason why I am holding back the exact date is that we are government.

“Any time we say something, people must reliably be able to plan their lives around what we say,’’ he said.

Mr Fashola said lane markings and finishing touches would be done within the next 48 to 72 hours, adding that the total shutdown of the bridge to happen at midnight on Friday would be the last before the total reopening.

