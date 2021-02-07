Burna Boy convoy in hit-and-run mess in Lekki, Lagos

A fan of Burna Boy has called out the singer after his car was bashed by a convoy the singer was riding in in the Lekki axis of the state.

The now disenchanted fan, Samuel O, who goes by the Twitter name as Duke of Lagos, said his car was hit at Lekki Phase One, while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

What pained Samuel more was that Burna boys told him to ‘f–ck off”.

Samuel, an auto mechqnic, narrated his experience on Twitter Saturday night, in multiple tweets to call out Burna Boy.

Read Also: “When a woman acquires a car, Jobless fools tag it man” – Destiny Etiko blows hot