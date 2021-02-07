Burna Boy convoy in hit-and-run mess in Lekki, Lagos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

A fan of Burna Boy has called out the singer after his car was bashed by a convoy the singer was riding in in the Lekki axis of the state.

The now disenchanted fan, Samuel O, who goes by the Twitter name as Duke of Lagos, said his car was hit at Lekki Phase One, while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

What pained Samuel more was that Burna boys told him to ‘f–ck off”.

Samuel, an auto mechqnic, narrated his experience on Twitter Saturday night, in multiple tweets to call out Burna Boy.

“Hi guy’s Good evening, @burnaboy convoy just hit my Car at Lekki phase 1 around 8:15 PM date Saturday 6 2021. This terrible, I don’t have money for RR but Burna boys told me to fvck off”, Samuel tweeted.

“One of @burnaboy boys in same Car with Burna say to the other convoy behind to ENTER ME which I don’t know what it means. I tried as much as I can to even hear sorry but threatening instead.

“They all Drove into Vintage Park Estate by Chisco behind Toyota Company in Lekki, which I believe they knew I have no access to the Estate. Please I don’t have Money am just a Mechanic all I want is just let him acknowledge and apologise!!

“To God who made Me I was patiently waiting for the Lekki traffic lights to turns green before I move all they his convoy did was to keep blaring sirens k only tried to just move so they can move as well. Please this is terrible moment, Am a big fan of him but this total turns Off”.

 

