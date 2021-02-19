TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” –…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor,…

Driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s dad in a hit-and-run…

Nigerian woman welcomes sextuplets after twins (Photos)

Burna Boy shows off brand new Rolls-Royce worth N140 million (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

One of Nigeria’s top singers and songwriter, Damini Ogulu better known as  Burna Boy has added a new whip to his car collections.

This comes as the Africa Giant acquired a brand new Rolls-Royce             Dawn which is estimated to worth about 140 million naira.

self-acclaimed African Giant is known for his high taste when it comes to exotic cars as he has the means and taste to add more expensive automobiles to his garage.

READ ALSO

Burna Boy convoy in hit-and-run mess in Lekki, Lagos

Moment Fans Snatched Money From Burna Boy’s Hands Whilst He…

Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to show off the new convertible twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V-12 engine with 563 horsepower to his collection of cars.

See also: Who is your dear? – Toke Makinwa asks as she gives fans tips on how to address people who aren’t in their circle

Watch the videos below of Burna Boy showing off the car

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” – Basket…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue Up To Fetch…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River Finally…

Burna Boy shows off brand new Rolls-Royce worth N140 million (Video)

Actress, Stella Damasus shares 21 years throwback photo with daughter

Who is your dear? – Toke Makinwa asks as she gives fans tips on how to…

Naira Marley advises fans on what they can do with the internet

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her mother…

‘Your brain stinks and you’re disgusting’ – BBNaija Alex…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More