Burna Boy shows off brand new Rolls-Royce worth N140 million (Video)

One of Nigeria’s top singers and songwriter, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has added a new whip to his car collections.

This comes as the Africa Giant acquired a brand new Rolls-Royce Dawn which is estimated to worth about 140 million naira.

self-acclaimed African Giant is known for his high taste when it comes to exotic cars as he has the means and taste to add more expensive automobiles to his garage.

Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to show off the new convertible twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V-12 engine with 563 horsepower to his collection of cars.

See also: Who is your dear? – Toke Makinwa asks as she gives fans tips on how to address people who aren’t in their circle

Watch the videos below of Burna Boy showing off the car