Cardi B excites Nigerians with tweet that seems to be pidgin

Nigerians on popular Micro-blog platform, Twitter have taken to their handles to express their excitement after American rapper Cardi B tweeted a tweet that seems to be similar to pidgin English.

This comes as Cardi B while responding to a certain tweet on the popular micro-blogging platform, wrote: Me no sabe read ingles, which is a Spanish sentence, but appeared like pidgin English.

Me no sabe read ingles https://t.co/MDo0zEA2VD — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 23, 2021

However, many Nigerians on coming across the tweet took to their handles to hail the American rapper for already perfecting her pidgin English writing skills.

Others wondered how she learnt to tweet in pidgin.

It is no news that Cardi B has always shown so much passion for anything that has to do with Nigeria, which is part of what earned her the name Chioma B.