Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

American rapper, Cardi B is the latest celebrity to join the trending silhouette challenge which has gone viral on social media.

The challenge involves people posing with the help of a red filter. Participants wear less clothing than in the first part of the video, occasionally wearing lingerie or posing nude.

The challenge has taken over social media across the world with top personalities also participating.

There have also been back lashes from people who believe it is wrong to post such on social media.

Cardi B recently took to her official Instagram account to share her silhouette challenge.

Watch video below;