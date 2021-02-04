TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the…

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella…

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he…

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway…

‘So Beautiful’ – Nigerians react as Paul Okoye…

Dangote’s ex-girlfriend evicted from U.S. apartment for owing six…

Check out Harrysong and wife, Alexer Peres Gopa pre-wedding photo & wedding IV

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular reggae-blues singer, Harry Tare Okiri better known as Mr. Harrysong is set to wed Alexer Peres Gopa on 27th of March 2021.

Harry Song made this public on Thursday, February 4 2021 in a post he shared via his handle.

According to the IV that was uploaded online, the wedding is scheduled to take place on the 27th of March 2021 in Warri, Delta state.

READ ALSO

“Tap from my grace and stop hating” –…

The 4th floor of life looks great – Timi Dakolo…

See also: “Tap from my grace and stop hating” – African China says as he shows off his newly-completed house (Photo)

The event venue and colour of the day is also available on the IV.

Taking to Instagram, Harrysong wrote;

“ALL SHADES I got it perfect this time. March 27th at the KFT event center Warri delta state. Photo by @kolexor #tarex2021.”

Following the announcement, fans and his colleagues in the music industry have sent their congratulation messages to him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend…

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella buys brand new…

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he flaunts front view

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To Kill Their…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice…

Bobrisky hints on the amount of money he spent for his gender transformation

Pres. Buhari extends IGP Adamu’s tenure for 3-months

Mike Bamiloye pens long message to celebrate his wife on her 57th birthday

Check out Harrysong and wife, Alexer Peres Gopa pre-wedding photo & wedding…

“Tap from my grace and stop hating” – African China says as he…

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye celebrates 30th birthday in style

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More