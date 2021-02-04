Check out Harrysong and wife, Alexer Peres Gopa pre-wedding photo & wedding IV

Popular reggae-blues singer, Harry Tare Okiri better known as Mr. Harrysong is set to wed Alexer Peres Gopa on 27th of March 2021.

Harry Song made this public on Thursday, February 4 2021 in a post he shared via his handle.

According to the IV that was uploaded online, the wedding is scheduled to take place on the 27th of March 2021 in Warri, Delta state.

The event venue and colour of the day is also available on the IV.

Taking to Instagram, Harrysong wrote;

“ALL SHADES I got it perfect this time. March 27th at the KFT event center Warri delta state. Photo by @kolexor #tarex2021.”

Following the announcement, fans and his colleagues in the music industry have sent their congratulation messages to him.