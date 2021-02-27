Check out photos of Don Jazzy’s new mansion in Lagos

Nigerian music mogul and owner of Mavin music label, Don Jazzy on Friday dropped an announcement that he has acquired another mansion in Lagos.

Fon Jazzy made this known via his Instagram page late on Friday, February 26, 2021, where he shared photos of the new property.

“Added this new crib to the portfolio 🙏🏾. Shhhhh my new neighbors are sleeping,” he captioned the photos.

Check out the photos of the new crib below;

According to the reports, Don Jazzy’s latest crib is a two-storey mansion which is located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos.

See also: Toyin Abraham showers praise on self as she goes down memory lane to when she started acting

Following his announcement, fans, followers as well as colleagues have taken to the comment section to congratulate him.