TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in…

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online…

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Watch as Funmi Awelewa ‘tattoos’ Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh…

Check out photos of Don Jazzy’s new mansion in Lagos

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian music mogul and owner of Mavin music label, Don Jazzy on Friday dropped an announcement that he has acquired another mansion in Lagos.

Fon Jazzy  made this known via his Instagram page late on Friday, February 26, 2021, where he shared photos of the new property.

“Added this new crib to the portfolio 🙏🏾. Shhhhh my new neighbors are sleeping,” he captioned the photos.

READ ALSO

Fireboy DML deserves a Grammy – Don Jazzy

“Peaceful protest is a human right”- Rihanna…

Check out the photos of the new crib below;

According to the reports, Don Jazzy’s latest crib is a two-storey mansion which is located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos.

See also: Toyin Abraham showers praise on self as she goes down memory lane to when she started acting

Following his announcement, fans, followers as well as colleagues have taken to the comment section to congratulate him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran Actress, Liz Benson…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in bikini (Photos)

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online (Video)

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian ambassador

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

Burna Boy spotted in a studio with Justin Bieber; set to release a song together…

We are used to a president whose words mean nothing – Aisha Yesufu

Watch as a man is seen trying so hard to kiss cross-dresser, Bobrisky (Video)

Check out photos of Don Jazzy’s new mansion in Lagos

‘He was a great man’ – Singer, Ric Hassani says as he mourns…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More