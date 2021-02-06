Chioma melts hearts as she shares lovely photos of herself and Ifeanyi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Chioma Avril Rowland, the fiancée of Nigerian popular singer, Davido has melted hearts of social media users as she shared lovely photos of herself and her son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The mother of one who has been under  radar for a while for her Instagram page bubbling after sharing photos of herself and son having a happy moment together.

Fans were divided over who Ifeanyi really looks like as some say he looks like Chioma while other believe he looks like his father, Davido and sister, Imade.

Captioning the beautiful images, she wrote:

“It’s the 2nd slide for me 😯 🥰💕
Everytime he sees my mouth move he reaches out for what I’m eating 🤦🏾‍♀️“

See the lovely photos below:

