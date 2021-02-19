Comedian, Ada Jesus diagnosed with a Kidney problem

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian fast-rising comedienne, Ada Jesus has been diagnosed with a kidney problem.

Taking to Facebook to disclose this, Ada’s friend, Ella Ada called for prayers for the skit maker because she is really sich and she has been admitted to the hospital.

Ella mentioned that she was diagnosed with a kidney problem.

In her words;

“Please pray for Ada Jesus, she’s really sick and has a kidney problem, she has been admitted to hospital. Please let’s pray for her Ada nothing will happen to you in Jesus name amen”

See her photos in the hospital below;

For those who do not know, Mercy Ginikachukwu popularly known as Ada Jesus became prominent with her comic videos on Youtube and Instagram. The Imo state born is in her 20s and she is blessed with a child.

Via Gistreel
