Confusion as bride receives cutlass as wedding gift

Weddings apart from being a day marked for the celebration of love is also a day when couples get numerous gifts from their families and friends.

However, in a bride’s case, she got a strange gift that has sparked confusion on what she is supposed to use it for.

According to the reports, the Family of a new bride has expressed concern after she received a cutlass as a wedding present.

See also: ‘I spend almost N1million on my haircut’ – Davido’s cousin, B-Red brags

The report was shared by the bride’s sister on Twitter who shared a photo of the cutlass received by the bride as a wedding gift.

The confused sister @baddestchef on Twitter, expressed her disappointment, as she questions why someone would gift her sister a cutlass.

She wrote; “Why would someone give my sister a wrapped cutlass as a wedding gift?”