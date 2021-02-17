Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring bearer and flower girl (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

A couple have walked down the aisle as man and wife many years after they walked down the aisle as ring bearer and flower girl at a wedding.

The couple, Che Marci Bollah and Bongani Bollah got married in December 2020. The pair have known themselves since they were kids and kept a good relationship through the years before becoming an item.

Taking to Twitter recently, Che and Bongani Bollah shared their lovely wedding photos alongside a throwback picture from decades ago when they were kids, gracing a wedding as the ring bearer and flower girl.

See their post and more photos:

