TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned…

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation…

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal DMW

Entertainment
By Olumide

Monday started with a new twist to the DJ Cuppy and Zlatan Ibile drama as Davido’s aide, Israel made some allegations against the billionaire daughter.

Following Israel’s statement, DJ Cuppy took to her social media handles to reveal she would be taking legal actions.

However, in a latest update, DMW boss and artiste, Davido has reacted to the imminent lawsuit against his aide, Isreal.

READ ALSO

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs…

See also: it’s none of your business how people made their money – Lilian Afegbai slams judgemental people (video)

Cuppy in her statement stated that she is in no way owing a penny to Zlatan following the collaboration of the Gelato single that made a hit.

Davido has also commented on the issue às he penned his trending catchphrase, “Tule” in reply to the disc jockey’s lawsuit.

See the statement below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal DMW

it’s none of your business how people made their money – Lilian…

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

Former minister, Tony Mommoh is dead

Sunday Igboho Arrives Ogun To ‘Evict Criminal Herdsmen’

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More