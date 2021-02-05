Davido gifts little girl 500k for making a saxophone version of his song ‘JOWO’

Sensational singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has gifted a little girl identified as Temilayo a sum of N500,000.

This comes after the 27-year-old came across the viral video of the girl doing justice to his song ‘Jowo’ with a Saxophone.

Davido who was obviously impressed with what the little girl did, decided to compensate her with the sum of money to appreciate her efforts.

Watch the video of the little girl playing the saxophone below;

See how some Nigerians have reacted to this;

@djbign wrote “No lies though. Many have played different instruments to different big artists songs. Not even a “thank you” and I don’t mean monetary. But this Nigga David always shows up. Stubborn boy. But has a heart of Gold. No Cap”

@mrpresidennt wrote “A lot of people wey never hang with OBO won’t know that he’s one of the humblest and kind-hearted human being you would ever come across. Very selfless and always making sure that people around him or not always EAT. Now that’s not just a Boss but also how a leader should be. We meuveeeeee Tuleeeee!!!”

@viks_signature wrote “God bless him, David the great. That was why he killed Goliath in the bible. David with a kind heart”