TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Our fight started a long time ago – Paul Okoye reveals…

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for…

Silhouette Challenge: reactions as crossdresser James Brown…

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned…

Nigerian billionaire, Ned nwoko gifts his Moroccan wife a Rolex…

Ned Nwoko’s Grown-Up Daughter, Julia Shares Lovely Photos Of…

Princess Shyngle announces new marriage, shares their love story…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she responds

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido on Sunday took to his social media handle to hail popular Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo.

According to Davido, he disclosed that her songs uplifts his soul whenever he listens to it.

Davido in a post via his Twitter handle on Sunday morning wrote;

READ ALSO

Silhouette Challenge: Carry yourself with dignity –…

Nigerians excited as Wande Coal makes cameo appearance in…

“Mercy Chinwo all morning ! She’s amazing !!! Lifts up my soul!! Thank you Jesus”

See also: I will serve my God till the end – Shina Peters says as he is ordained bishop of Cherubim and Seraphim Church

In reaction to Davido’s statement, Mercy Chinwo shared a screenshot of his tweet about her songs via her Instagram handle as she returned all glory and honour to God.

She wrote;

“THANK YOU JESUS”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Our fight started a long time ago – Paul Okoye reveals fresh details on…

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for Tonto Dikeh’s…

Silhouette Challenge: reactions as crossdresser James Brown participates (Video)

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

Nigerian billionaire, Ned nwoko gifts his Moroccan wife a Rolex wristwatch on…

Ned Nwoko’s Grown-Up Daughter, Julia Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself From…

Princess Shyngle announces new marriage, shares their love story (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation (photos)

“I am seeing bedroom styles I never knew existed” – Ifu Ennada reacts to…

“He did not kiss me” – BBNaija’s Kaisha exonerates Kiddwaya from “kiss…

Don’t compare me to any rubbish again – Timaya reacts after being…

“Without her, my life won’t be perfect”- Teebillz gushes over…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

I will serve my God till the end – Shina Peters says as he is ordained…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More