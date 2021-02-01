Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she responds

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido on Sunday took to his social media handle to hail popular Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo.

According to Davido, he disclosed that her songs uplifts his soul whenever he listens to it.

Davido in a post via his Twitter handle on Sunday morning wrote;

“Mercy Chinwo all morning ! She’s amazing !!! Lifts up my soul!! Thank you Jesus”

Mercy Chinwo all morning ! She’s amazing !!! Lifts up my soul!! Thank you Jesus 🙏🏾 — Davido (@davido) January 31, 2021

See also: I will serve my God till the end – Shina Peters says as he is ordained bishop of Cherubim and Seraphim Church

In reaction to Davido’s statement, Mercy Chinwo shared a screenshot of his tweet about her songs via her Instagram handle as she returned all glory and honour to God.

She wrote;