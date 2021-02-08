Davido, Tope Alabi to perform at church’s thanksgiving event

A flyer has gone viral on social media which disclosed that DMW boss, Davido will be joining gospel artiste, Tope Alabi on stage to perform at the annual thanksgiving of INRI evangelical spiritual church.

This has surprised a lot of people and many are already anticipating.

The flyer for the event hosted by Primate Ayodele’s ministry was shared on the official Facebook page of the church.

Davido and Tope Alabi were added to the lineup for the event which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 14.

The post read;

“On Sunday, February 14th, the servant of God will be celebrating with dignitaries to mark the auspicious event tagged LIVING IN A PEACEFUL WORLD. On this day he is going to appreciate and support people who have in one way support and make the ministry grow, the announcement read in part.”

The flyer also revealed Amb. Per Stefson, the world peace president, Denmark, will be in attendance.

See the flyer below;