Davido’s former PA, Aloma narrowly escapes death in ghastly motor accident

Sensational singer, Davido’s former P.A, Aloma has narrowly escaped death after surviving a ghastly motor accident.

Although there have not been reports of any lives lost, in the photos that surfaced on social media, Aloma’s car was seen looking crushed and totalled.

Taking to Instagram to share photos from the accident scene, Aloma wrote;

‘Thank God for Life”

See photos from the scene below;

Recall that about a year ago, The DMW crew member took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the new Mercedes Benz whip that amidst celebrations with his friends and crew members.

Captioning the post, Aloma wrote: “Too much talk no dey full basket.”

DMW boss, Davido, also celebrated the feat with a video which he shared on his Instagram story.