TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s…

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man…

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Watch as heavily pregnant Nigerian lady drags man on streets of…

I am on a weight loss journey for certain reasons – Ronke…

Oganisers of BBNaija speak on audition for season 6

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as Dbanj has gifted his wife, Lineo Didi a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift.

Taking to his Instastory on Instagram to share a video of the beautiful moment,  Dbanj wrote ;

“Happy Valentines’ my lover, you deserve more”.

READ ALSO

Seun Kuti appoints D’Banj as President of…

D’banj welcomes a baby girl with his wife, Lineo Didi…

Watch the video below;

This comes a few months after the proud father publicly announced that on their wedding anniversary, that his wife means everything to him.

Sharing a photo with his beautiful wife, Dbanj wrote;

“To my beautiful wife, Heartbeat, love of my life and Partner……..Happy Marriage Anniversary to us. You Mean Everything to me.”

Recall that in 2016, D’banj reportedly held a secret wedding with his girlfriend Didi, at a low key ceremony.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on…

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man a Lamborghini

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message to Femi Otedola

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Ugandan…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Watch as heavily pregnant Nigerian lady drags man on streets of Europe for…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Fans shower actress, Nkechi Blessing with plenty of dollars on her 32nd birthday

“Everything I do, I do for you” – Nengi remembers mum 5 years after her death

Hilarious moment Husband asks wife if she bought shares in Dangote after adding…

Valentine: Any lady not satisfied with flowers & chocolates not a wife…

Policeman allegedly attempts to arrest two ladies talking about…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More