Dbanj buys his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as Dbanj has gifted his wife, Lineo Didi a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift.

Taking to his Instastory on Instagram to share a video of the beautiful moment, Dbanj wrote ;

“Happy Valentines’ my lover, you deserve more”.

Watch the video below;

This comes a few months after the proud father publicly announced that on their wedding anniversary, that his wife means everything to him.

Sharing a photo with his beautiful wife, Dbanj wrote;

“To my beautiful wife, Heartbeat, love of my life and Partner……..Happy Marriage Anniversary to us. You Mean Everything to me.”

Recall that in 2016, D’banj reportedly held a secret wedding with his girlfriend Didi, at a low key ceremony.