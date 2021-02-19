Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, Thursday visited the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello at the state house in Lokoja.

Etiko who has been on the news for buying a ‘Land Cruiser’ for herself, shared the photo on her facebook handle.

We are yet to ascertain the purpose of her visit but the photo has garnered reactions from netizens as they continue to fuel the gist of who bankrolls the plum actress.

Destiny turned off her Instagram comments in order to wade off trolls from slamming her as the usual manner. Captioning the photo, she wrote:

HIS EXCELLENC YAHAYA ADOZA BELLO ✊ God bless u more for the Warm reception sir 🙌🏼 Thanks KOGI❤️✨WORLDWIDE 🌎