DG-WTO: US officially backs Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO

The United States has taken note of the latest decision by the Republic of Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to withdraw her candidacy for Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

According to the reports, the Biden-Harris Administration has now expressed its strong support for the candidacy of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director General of the WTO.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister.

She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership.

Following the US decision, Ngozi Okojo Iweala took to her Twitter handle to react.

