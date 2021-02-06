TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the…

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke…

Alleged ritualists drop naked Lady with injuries by the roadside…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella…

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To…

“An extra baby added to my garage” Actress, Destiny…

Veteran actor, Desmond Elliot’s wife pens down a lovely…

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye celebrates 30th birthday in…

DG-WTO: US officially backs Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO

News
By Olumide
Ngozi Okonjo

The United States has taken note of the latest decision by the Republic of Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to withdraw her candidacy for Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

According to the reports, the Biden-Harris Administration has now expressed its strong support for the candidacy of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director General of the WTO.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first female and…

Reactions as FG endorses former Min. of Finance Ngozi Okonjo…

She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership.

Following the US decision, Ngozi Okojo Iweala took to her Twitter handle to react.

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend…

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice…

Alleged ritualists drop naked Lady with injuries by the roadside in Lagos…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella buys brand new…

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To Kill Their…

“An extra baby added to my garage” Actress, Destiny Etiko says as…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

DG-WTO: US officially backs Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO

‘Stop slut-shaming gay men’ – Nigerian Gay right activist,…

Davido gifts little girl 500k for making a saxophone version of his song…

‘What a wicked world’ – Timi Dakolo laments bitterly after his…

Nollywood veterans Saidi Balogun and Faithia Williams celebrate birthday

Heartbreaking Video Of The Late Ijeoma’s Mother Crying and Cursing siblings who…

Mercy Aigbe gets Range Rover as gift for birthday (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More