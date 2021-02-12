DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Popular disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy has replied a troll who mocked her over her photo.

This comes after photos and videos of DJ Cuppy rehearsing with a live band ahead of her concert this weekend surfaced on social media, however one interesting item many talked was her protruded belly.

See also: DJ Cuppy’s viral video generates pregnancy speculations

Social media users could not help it but laugh at DJ Cuppy as some claimed she was pregnant and a user identified as @billyerusel on Instagram wrote;

‘See your big belle’ with laughing emojis.

DJ Cuppy clapped back at the troll with a funny reply, and she wrote;

‘Na Money dey inside’.

See the post below;