TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady…

‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on…

‘I prayed for a healthy child’ – BBNaija Tboss…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a…

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy has replied a troll who mocked her over her photo.

This comes after photos and videos of DJ Cuppy rehearsing with a live band ahead of her concert this weekend surfaced on social media, however one interesting item many talked was her protruded belly.

See also: DJ Cuppy’s viral video generates pregnancy speculations

READ ALSO

Davido, Zlatan react to Israel DMW’s apology to DJ…

Davido’s Manager, Israel finally apologizes to DJ…

Social media users could not help it but laugh at DJ Cuppy as some claimed she was pregnant and a user identified as @billyerusel on Instagram wrote;

‘See your big belle’ with laughing emojis.

DJ Cuppy clapped back at the troll with a funny reply, and she wrote;

‘Na Money dey inside’.

See the post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they…

‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’ – Tonto…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Valentine: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy gets N872,000 worth of bags from husband

Valentine’s Day: If a man buys you flowers, buy him grass’ –…

Ned Nwoko raises alarm over alleged plot to assassinate him

Davido, Zlatan react to Israel DMW’s apology to DJ Cuppy

Pete Edochie endorses Yul Edochie’s presidential ambition (video)

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a real estate…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More