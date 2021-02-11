DJ Cuppy’s viral video generates pregnancy speculations

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
DJ Cuppy

Following the video that billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola, shared on her instastory on Instagram, some social media users have speculated that the 28-year-old might be pregnant already.

In the video, the Disc Jockey was seen rehearsing in a studio and her protruded belly in a red slit gown she wore could not be ignored.

This has caused some social media users to speculate that it was a baby bump and it has earned lots of comments.

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments below;

@adanmalinus wrote “Is she pregnant”

@mr_ebiti wrote, “No be pregnant woman be that?”

@oluyemiakinosi wrote “Safe delivery dawly in James Brown’s voice”

@damsel590 wrote “Whoever got DJ pregnant, should come out and speak now…but am suspecting Zlatan sha”

@huncho_barbie_2 wrote “She seems pregnant anyways”

Via Instagram
