“Don’t play with me when it comes to my children” Kim Kardashian fires critics

Entertainment
By Olumide

American reality star and fashionista, Kim Kardashian has come down hard on people who doubted that her daughter North actually did a painting she shared online.

Kim had shared the painting 7-year-old North West did at her painting class via her Instagram page. Kim’s best friend, Tracy Romulus, also took to her own Instagram account to share photo of her own son Ryan’s version of the same painting.

See the painting below;

But people refused to believe Kim that North West did the painting by herself and it led to a debate online.

In a response to critics, Kim hit back by warning people not to mess with her children. She added that North worked so hard on the painting for several weeks.

See her post below;

