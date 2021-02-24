Drama as Bobrisky ruthlessly drags BBNaija Ka3na, calls her a broke empty skull

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has publicly dragged and called Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ka3na ugly names on social media, for condemning fans tattooing their favourite celebrities on their body.

Recall that the reality star rebuked a fan who tattooed her name on her body. According to the mother of one, she would never encourage a fan to do such as Bobrisky is.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky wrote on Instagram;

“Firstly is my money, I can give it to anyone I like. What about those ones I have helped without my picture tattoo on their body? You were blind to talk then. If you are broke to support your own fans, well I’m not broke to support mine so get that straight in your empty skull girl … You know do ur assignments well you just go draw any celebrity for body haaaa na Garri you go soak”

