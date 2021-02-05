Drama as man reportedly drags lady to court over N5k after she refuses to visit him (photo)

According to the reports that have gone viral on social media, a Nigerian man has dragged a lady before the Customary Court in Kaduna to retrieve the N5,000.00 he sent to her after she failed to visit him at his place.

This was made public by a Twitter user with the handle WizzFarukk .

He wrote;

“So my guy sent 5k to this babe to come over from zaria to kaduna only for her to start giving silly excuses and try to play him .

To cut story short Baba carry matter go court them send back him money via Court order Face with tears of joyBroken heartLoudly crying face

Right move or not ?”