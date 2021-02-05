Drama as man reportedly drags lady to court over N5k after she refuses to visit him (photo)

According to the reports that have gone viral on social media, a Nigerian man has dragged a lady before the Customary Court in Kaduna to retrieve the N5,000.00 he sent to her after she failed to visit him at his place.
This was made public by a Twitter user with the handle WizzFarukk .
See also: ‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice for makeup artist who was killed by two siblings
He wrote;
“So my guy sent 5k to this babe to come over from zaria to kaduna only for her to start giving silly excuses and try to play him .
To cut story short Baba carry matter go court them send back him money via Court order Face with tears of joyBroken heartLoudly crying face
Right move or not ?”
So my guy sent 5k to this babe to come over from zaria to kaduna only for her to start giving silly excuses and try to play him .
To cut story short Baba carry matter go court them send back him money via Court order 😂💔😭
Right move or not ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Q1j951OPWW
— UK Prime Minister 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Wizzfarukk) February 4, 2021
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES