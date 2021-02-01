Drama continues as DJ Cuppy sues Davido’s PA, Isreal for defamation

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has sued Davido’s PA Isreal DMW for libel and defamation following the comments made by the latter over an alleged feud between Cuppy and Zlatan Ibile.

Recall Isreal had alleged that that DJ Cuppy used Zlatan to make money and refused to remit some of the money made to the singer. This he said was unfair Zlatan’s path, hence the reason why he took a bold step by staying away from her

Read his statement here: ‘Why Zlatan blocked and denied DJ Cuppy’ – Davido’s PA reveals

Cuppy in response to Isreal’s claims has revealed that she owes no money to Zlatan and all contractual agreements between the singers were duly fulfilled.

For the record… There have been no breaches of my contractual agreement regarding the song #Gelato as confirmed by lawyers… However, as @IsrealDMW publicly inaccurately declared I owe an artist money, I am suing him for libel and defamation! See you in court Isreal

