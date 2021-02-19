Who is your dear? – Toke Makinwa asks as she gives fans tips on how to address people who aren’t in their circle

Popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa has dropped some tips for her fans and followers on how to address people who are not in their circle.

Toke Makinwa in her statement on Friday revealed it makes her cringe when someone she is not friendly with addresses her as ‘Dear.’

She said, *Nothing makes me cringe as much as hearing a younger person use “dear” to address me, even worse if we are not friendly, stop using endearing words for people who are not in your circle, who is your “dear”? Use my name or just say hello/hi, you don’t know me that well.”

Nothing makes me cringe as much as hearing a younger person use “dear” to address me,even worse if we are not friendly, stop using endearing words for people who are not in your circle, who is your “dear”? Use my name or just say hello/hi, you don’t know me that well. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 19, 2021

She added, ” I am not so big on respect but if there’s a good 15 years between us and I am not your buddy, just say hi/hello or use my name, endearments are sometimes too familiar or is it the African in me jumping out, I’m open to this discussion”