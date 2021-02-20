Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after 1year in marriage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

The marriage between former Mr. Nigeria, Ikubese Emmanuel, and celebrity makeup artist, Anita Brows has reportedly hit the rocks after 1-year and three months.

According to reports brewing up, the couple has deleted their wedding pictures on their respective social media pages and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Anita who also usually signs off her Instagram posts with “Mrs AiK Anita Ikubese ” has stopped for a few days now.

The former Mr Nigeria, Emmanuel Ikubese got his break into the entertainment industry the 2014 edition of the contest, while his alleged estranged wife Anita Brows Adetoye, popularly known as ‘Anita Brows’ is a make-up artist with celebrity clientele.

