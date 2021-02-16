Eva Alordiah explains why she can’t marry a poor man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian artiste, Eva Alordiah has revealed the kind of man she can never marry.

Eva while responding to a question from a follower, who asked if she can marry a poor man explained that she can’t and gave her reason.

She wrote: “A really poor man is poor because he does not apply himself to his duties to life, refuses to get wisdom on what he knows not & makes waste of his potential.

“There’s nothing in my energetic DNA that will create a field of attraction between myself & a person like that in the first place.”

See her post below;

Eva happens to be one of the most popular female rappers in the country at some point.

