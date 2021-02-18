TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Ex-Beauty queen, Anna Banner clocks 26

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Ex-beauty queen, Anna Ebiere Banner is celebrating her 26th birthday today.

The mother of one decided to flood Instagram with adorable, breathtaking photos from her birthday shoot.

See the photos below;

For those who do not know, Anna was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2013 and represented Nigeria at the 2013 Miss World pageant. She was appointed Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism to Governor Henry Dickson upon her reign as Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2012. In 2014, she made her acting debut in Super Story.

A few years after,  sensational singer, Flavour and Anna began their relationship in 2014. A few months later, the model announced that she was pregnant for Flavour. It was the reason why she was kicked out of Middlesex University as the UAE does not accept ladies whose babies were conceived out of wedlock. Nonetheless, Anna decided to keep her baby. She made her decision despite Flavour’s refusal to marry her.

 

Via Instagram
