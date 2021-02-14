Fans shower actress, Nkechi Blessing with plenty of dollars on her 32nd birthday

Fans of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing have showered her with plenty of dollars on her 32nd birthday today, 14th of February.

Taking to Instagram to share photos with the hard currency she got from her fans, Nkechi wrote;

“So @teamnbs1 Woke me up at 7 am with dollars God bless each and every one of you for this kind gesture I do not take your love for granted”

Reacting to this, Nkechi’s fans identified as team NBS1 on Instagram wrote;

“You deserve it and even more mama… Next year is going to be bigger and better….. Thank you for all you do for us. Thank you for always been there for us. Thank you for always supporting us. Thank you for everything you are to us and even more. We wouldn’t have asked for a better role model. You are all in all. Have a blast today mama…We love you scatter!!!!”