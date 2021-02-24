FG to introduce tollgates on 12 highways (full List)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has revealed plans to concession no fewer than 12 federal highways to private entities to manage, Vanguard reports.

The reports revealed that the arrangement would enable the private companies to introduce toll gates on the 12 highways and collect revenue which they would use and regularly maintain such roads.

This information is contained in a document, which Vanguard obtained, yesterday, from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja.

The 12 highways to be concessioned under the Ministry’s “Highway Management Development Initiative”, HMDI, are: Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.

Others are: Kano-Shuari, Potiskum-Damaturu, Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and Lagos-Badagry-Seme Border.

