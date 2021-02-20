“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot With His Boyfriend (Video)

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has reportedly tied the knot with his boyfriend Tobi the Creator after months of dating.
James Brown made headlines on social media on Valentine’s Day after he shared photos of himself and Tobi where he publicly declared his undying love for him.
In a recent update on his Instagram page, James Brown revealed that his relationship with Tobi has been upgraded to the next level as he noted that it is now official.
Sharing a video of himself and Tobi after their wedding, James Brown simply wrote;
“ITS OFFICIAL YOU ARE MY @tobithecreator_”
Tobi also wrote;
“Finally Creators, She said YES You’re my Morning sun shine
You’re my Everything
You have always been my back bone
You complete me the way eve complete adam
You’re my Sweet honey potato
You are the necessary thing that make me necessary
If anything will be better you are the best thing I see
God bless this day feb 14 2019 The day I met you @wf_jamesbrown”
FINALLY I FOUND LOVE AT my age”
