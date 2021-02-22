Fireboy DML deserves a Grammy – Don Jazzy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Mavin label boss, Don Jazzy has hailed YBNL artiste, Fireboy DML after the latter emerged the biggest winner at the Headies Award which took place on Sunday night in Lagos.

According to Don Jazzy, Fireboy DML deserves a Grammy Awards for his album.

His two albums; Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps LTG and Apollo both won awards on Sunday night.

At the end of the night, Fireboy took home four awards.

He won in the Best R&B album, Best R&B single, Best Pop album and Revelation of the Year categories.

Well, top producer Don Jazzy feels it is good enough for a Grammy prize.

“That Fireboy album suppose win Grammy sef,” he tweeted.

