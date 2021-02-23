TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire –…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit…

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent…

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians…

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th Headies…

For the umpteenth time, Tunde Ednut loses his Instagram page

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Tunde-ednut

For the Umpteenth time, Nigerian singer cum blogger, Tunde ednut has yet again lost his Instagram page.

This comes barely a month after the controversial blogger lost his account of over 2million and he decided to open another one.

Recall that Tunde‘s come back was a loud one and he was celebrated all across the photo-sharing app.

READ ALSO

Tunde Ednut did not lose his new IG page – Kemi…

Tunde Ednut recovers Instagram account with one million…

See how some social media users are reacting to Tunde’s recent loss;

@efe_bea wrote “Omo, who this guy offend?”

@pino_init wrote “Why are you happy for another man downfall? These bloggers you all do the unthinkable and feel it’s normal”

@air_montanaa wrote “Village people dey follow dis guy”

@katarinatoys wrote “How many people did this guy offend bayi”

@kex_kexx wrote “Na Speed Darlington juju dey follow this guy up”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire – Residents…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja airport

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies…

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

For the umpteenth time, Tunde Ednut loses his Instagram page

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat in Dubai

I miss you my good friend, you were the best – Nkem Owoh shares adorable…

I feel like getting pregnant – Teni says, Nigerians react

Nigerian lady reveals her first introduction to lesbianism was when she was a…

Mayorkun’s mom, Toyin Adewale celebrates son’s Headies award

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More