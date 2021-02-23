For the umpteenth time, Tunde Ednut loses his Instagram page

For the Umpteenth time, Nigerian singer cum blogger, Tunde ednut has yet again lost his Instagram page.

This comes barely a month after the controversial blogger lost his account of over 2million and he decided to open another one.

Recall that Tunde‘s come back was a loud one and he was celebrated all across the photo-sharing app.

See how some social media users are reacting to Tunde’s recent loss;

@efe_bea wrote “Omo, who this guy offend?”

@pino_init wrote “Why are you happy for another man downfall? These bloggers you all do the unthinkable and feel it’s normal”

@air_montanaa wrote “Village people dey follow dis guy”

@katarinatoys wrote “How many people did this guy offend bayi”

@kex_kexx wrote “Na Speed Darlington juju dey follow this guy up”